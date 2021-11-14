ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: 76th Anniversary of the United Nations

November 14th, 2021, VIRTUAL EVENT

United Women, United Nations: Shaping the Future of Our World.

As a local community leader and global citizen, we know you will be as excited as we are to hear about the illustrious work of our speaker, Bandana Rana, the Vice Chair of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Additionally, we will announce the 2021 Global Citizen Award Recipient: 100 Black Men of Madison. This organization of Black men of Madison engages with the community to improve the lives of African American male youth along with all youth. Through their focus on decreasing inequities, they also create opportunities for success.

We are engaging local leaders like you to participate in and support this event and all of our local UN activities. We look forward to hearing that you will join us!