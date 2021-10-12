ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Greetings UNA Dane members and friends,

On Tuesday, October 12th at 7:00, UNA Dane will sponsor the second presentation in our monthly lecture series. We have a full line-up of informative and provocative speakers in the months ahead.

Our October 12th program to be presented (via Zoom) will focus on Trauma and why it matters in the work of the United Nations. This presentation is titled:

Trauma: What it is and How It Connects to the Work and Goals of UN

Our presenter, Sigrun Paust, is a school counselor in Madison Public Schools. Her passion is to fully understand trauma and to find ways to help survivors heal and live impactful, meaningful, and joyous lives. Sigrun focuses on long-term and childhood trauma, its impact on survivors, and the wider impact on communities, societies, and the world.

Sigrun previously worked as a community counselor in several community agencies and taught in public school for the past 15 years. She raised her two young adult sons as a single mother experiencing and trying to help them overcome the generational trauma of parental abandonment.

In her free time, Sigrun enjoys spending time in nature, music, art, ethnic culture and food, reading, and always learning. Her dream is to start a non-profit school for girls who have been rescued from being trafficked and teach them academic, life, healing, and career skills, so they are no longer at risk of being re-victimized. Some day she hopes to rescue and raise a baby elephant.

Oct 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88212488449?pwd= aEdXZFVlVllhbUNVYUY1c2dyN3ZTdz 09

Meeting ID: 882 1248 8449 Passcode: 549786

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,88212488449#,,,, *549786# US (New York)

+13017158592,,88212488449#,,,, *549786# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 882 1248 8449

Passcode: 549786

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom. us/u/ktwv1rZGM

We look forward to seeing you there! - UNA-USA Dane County