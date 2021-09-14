ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County
press release: Tues. Sept. 14 Pitfalls and Potential in United Nations Staff Preparedness - presented by Jim Good from InterWorks, LLC. Hosted by UNA-USA Dane County! This short presentation will focus on the opportunities as well as day-to-day frustrations with preparedness planning and training international humanitarian work. Highlights will include recent emergency preparedness strategies: monsoon contingency planning for Kutapalong Refugee Camp in Bangladesh; refugee emergency preparedness simulation exercise in Tajikistan,;and UNHCR’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) roster for emergency response preparedness. For more info, visit: https://www.unadane.org/
