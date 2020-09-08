ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: We hope we can count on each and every one of you to participate in our Tuesday, September 8, public lecture at 7 PM CST via Zoom to learn how one local woman has built a sustainable program to meet the needs of adolescents in East Africa. 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82617853896?pwd=Q0syZUZ4WE9PSmdGREVoT3JnUVpSUT09#success 

UW Health Nurse Susan Gold, RN, BSN, ACRN, will be our presenter.  She works in the UW Health's HIV Clinic and Pediatric Infectious Disease Clinic and has volunteered as a nurse in East Africa since 2003. Nurse Gold will be discussing her Talking Health Out Loud project, which gives teens reliable information about HIV and a safe place to talk about the disease and sexuality. 

