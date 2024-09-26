media release: Join us for Una Tarde Con Denice Frohman at Centro! Get ready for an afternoon filled with powerful spoken word poetry and captivating storytelling by the talented Denice Frohman. This in-person event promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave you inspired and moved. Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness Denice Frohman's incredible artistry up close. Mark your calendars and come ready to be amazed!

¡Te invitamos a Una Tarde con Denice Frohman en Centro! Una tarde llena de poesía y narración cautivadora de la talentosa Denice Frohman. Este evento será una experiencia inolvidable que te dejará inspirado y conmovido. No te pierdas la oportunidad de apreciar de cerca el talento de Denice. Reserva tu lugar usando este link.