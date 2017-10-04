press release: Wednesday, 10/4 at 6:00pm Free Film Screening and Discussion: Unbranded

Part of "The Horse-Human Connection," a series of programs generously funded by Beyond the Page. Unbranded is a documentary about mustangs and four young men that take 16 of them border to border, from Mexico to Canada. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with Jim Leary, Emeritus Professor of Folklore and Scandinavian Studies and co-founder of the Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures at UW-Madison.