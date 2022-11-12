Uncle Eddie and Friends

media release: Wendy Fern Hutton's dearly departed uncle, Eddie Plunkett, was a talented painter and printmaker in NYC (1926-2017). This group exhibition will feature works from Uncle Eddie, Wendy Fern Hutton, Jennifer Bastian, Cat Capellaro, Terri Messinides, Emily Popp, Serena, Holly Strope, Leo Rohn-Capellaro, and Sonja Valle.

OPENING EVENT: Friday, Nov. 11. 6-9:30 pm. Music by Love Triangle (Cat Capellaro, Andrew Rohn and Joey Zarda). *masks suggested.

The gallery will also be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday Nov. 12-14, from 12-5 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/493142992747549