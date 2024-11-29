media release: The third annual Uncle Eddie & Friends art show at Common Wealth Gallery. Wendy Fern Hutton, a longtime artist and community builder, first began this show as a way to share the work of her beloved uncle Eddie Plunkett. It has grown to include a diverse group of artists displaying paintings, embroidery, ceramics, drawings, collages, and more.

The show opens on Black Friday, November 29, 5-9 pm A closing night party will be held on the following Friday, Dec. 6, 4-8 pm

Participating Artists: Robert Block-Brown, Cat Capellaro, Leo Rohn-Capellaro, Richard Ely, Linda Ferrelly, Wendy Hutton, Terri Messinides, Dan Slick, Nadia Smith, Lea Tyska, Uncle Eddie Plunkett

Fri, 11/29, 5 to 9pm; Sat, 11/30, 11 am -4 pm; Sun, 12/01, 11am – 4pm; Mon & Tues, Closed; Weds 12/04, 12 – 4:30 pm;

Thurs, 12/05 12 – 4:30 pm, Fri, 12/06, Closing, 4 – 8 pm.