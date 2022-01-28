Uncle JIM, JF Zastrow

media release:Dark Horse ArtBar is hosting a live music event on Friday January 28 from 8:30 - 10:30 PM featuring the music stylings of local acts Uncle JIM and JF Zastrow

JF Zastrow is the stage name of Madison-based folk-punk singer, songwriter, and gentleman Josh Zastrow.

https://www.jfzastrow.com/

ht tps://www.facebook.com/ jfzastrow/

https://www. instagram.com/jfzastrow/?hl=en

Uncle JIM is a Madison folk pop act formed with a common bond for music that makes you feel at home. The group is lead by Janie Triebold who is both the lead singer and creative inspiration to Uncle JIM's folk-pop sound. The musicians around her help build on the intricate dynamics and subtle messages of her singer/songwriter style. With songs that can cause tears to form or make feet start a tappin', one is bound to find something to connect with when sitting down to listen.

https://www.instagram.com/ unclejim.b/?hl=en

https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v= znawqmymVYk