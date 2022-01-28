Uncle JIM, JF Zastrow
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:Dark Horse ArtBar is hosting a live music event on Friday January 28 from 8:30 - 10:30 PM featuring the music stylings of local acts Uncle JIM and JF Zastrow
JF Zastrow is the stage name of Madison-based folk-punk singer, songwriter, and gentleman Josh Zastrow.
Uncle JIM is a Madison folk pop act formed with a common bond for music that makes you feel at home. The group is lead by Janie Triebold who is both the lead singer and creative inspiration to Uncle JIM's folk-pop sound. The musicians around her help build on the intricate dynamics and subtle messages of her singer/songwriter style. With songs that can cause tears to form or make feet start a tappin', one is bound to find something to connect with when sitting down to listen.
