Uncle Vanya

By Anton Chekhov

Adapted by Nate Burger

Directed by Brenda DeVita

A crisp, entertaining new adaptation of Chekhov’s timeless story about longing, regret and missed opportunities. On a quiet country estate, Vanya and his niece Sonya have worked the land for years to support Sonya’s father Serebryakov, a self-important professor who now resides at the estate with his free-spirited new wife, Yelena. Tensions simmer and desires ignite among the denizens of this little plot of land, as they debate and needle; dream and love beneath the shadow of impending change. Contains adult themes and language.

In repertory, 6/19-9/5.