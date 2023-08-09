Uncontrolled Variables

media release: $8 online - $10 door. $13 double header tickets available (including 7 pm Bur Oak show).

Standup and Science merge in this wonderful juxtaposition of fact and funny! This show out of Chicago combines hard science presented by researchers who are leaders in their field and pseudo-science presented by comedians trying their best. It is a unique blend of intellectual curiosity and conjecture, and makes for quite a hilarious back and forth. Hosted by Diya Basrai of Chicago, this show is sure to have you learning AND laughing, and what more could you really want from a Wednesday night?

Stay tuned for lineup announcements and more!

