Uncontrolled Variables

press release: This show out of Chicago combines hard science presented by researchers who are leaders in their field and pseudo-science presented by comedians trying their best. It is a unique blend of intellectual curiosity and conjecture, and makes for quite a hilarious back and forth. Run by Diya Basrai and Alex Berr of Chicago, this show is sure to have you learning AND laughing, and what more could you really want from a Wednesday night?

Featuring Ken Barns, Sasha Rosser, and more!

Hosted by Diya Basai and Alex Berr

$10 at the door, $7 online in advance.

