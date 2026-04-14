Uncover the Future of Madison

media release: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will join Alder Badri Lankella on Thursday, April 23, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM for a virtual session to discuss the city's priorities and answer residents' questions. This session will take place virtually via Zoom.

Alder Badri Lankella of District 7 will host the session, during which the mayor will provide updates on citywide initiatives, including housing, public safety, Vision Zero, and budget engagement. After the Mayor's updates, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions directly. Additionally, residents can submit their questions in advance via email to Alder Lankella at district7@cityofmadison.com.

"I'm excited to host this Lunch & Learn with Mayor Rhodes-Conway as an opportunity for District 7 residents to hear directly about the City's priorities and engage in a meaningful conversation. These sessions are an important way for us to stay connected, listen to community concerns, and ensure residents have a voice in shaping the future of Madison." Alder Badri Lankella

Don't miss out on this opportunity! Please register in advance. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link and login information. This email will be sent from NeighborhoodMeeting1@cityofmadison.com. If you do not receive your confirmation email or if you have any questions, concerns, or requests for accommodations, please contact Lorissa Banuelos, Community Engagement Strategist, at Lbanuelos@cityofmadison.com. She is happy to assist you!

If you are unable to attend but still have questions, feel free to email Alder Badri Lankella at District7@cityofmadison.com, using the subject line "Mayor Q&A." Your input is important!