Uncovering Our Concrete Jungle

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Thinking that wildlife lives “somewhere else” is an easy mistake. Urban Ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Chris Schell has dedicated his work to understanding and celebrating the surprising wildlife in our backyards. But this show isn’t only an exploration of animal behavior. We go on assignment with Schell to discover the unexpected story of how American history has shaped urban wildlife.

Experience the National Geographic Live series

As part of Overture Presents, meet National Geographic explorers as they share behind-the-scenes stories and stunning visuals that ignite curiosity and spark real-world impact. Enjoy pre-show trivia, an immersive stage presentation and interactive Q&A that brings our world closer than ever.

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