Uncovering Our Concrete Jungle
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Thinking that wildlife lives “somewhere else” is an easy mistake. Urban Ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Chris Schell has dedicated his work to understanding and celebrating the surprising wildlife in our backyards. But this show isn’t only an exploration of animal behavior. We go on assignment with Schell to discover the unexpected story of how American history has shaped urban wildlife.
Experience the National Geographic Live series
As part of Overture Presents, meet National Geographic explorers as they share behind-the-scenes stories and stunning visuals that ignite curiosity and spark real-world impact. Enjoy pre-show trivia, an immersive stage presentation and interactive Q&A that brings our world closer than ever.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.