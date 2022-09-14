Uncut Attire

to

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: September 14–December 4 | Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery

How has weaving influenced clothing design, particularly in cultures where handweaving is strongly embedded into communities? Uncut Attire will show the creative ways various Indigenous cultures have designed garments with minimal to no cutting or sewn construction.

Info

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-1162
to
Google Calendar - Uncut Attire - 2022-09-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Uncut Attire - 2022-09-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Uncut Attire - 2022-09-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Uncut Attire - 2022-09-14 00:00:00 ical