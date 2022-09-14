Uncut Attire
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: September 14–December 4 | Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery
How has weaving influenced clothing design, particularly in cultures where handweaving is strongly embedded into communities? Uncut Attire will show the creative ways various Indigenous cultures have designed garments with minimal to no cutting or sewn construction.
