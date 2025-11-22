Under A-Rest, Public Hearing

UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Under A-Rest is a mixed-voice, gender-inclusive, competitive a cappella group right here at UW-Madison! This concert is a collection of UAR’s repertoire that they have been working hard on all semester. It includes some big hits, lesser known gems, and of course some holiday cheer!

The group is ecstatic to be introducing 5 wonderful new members, who have all been working incredibly hard. UAR is so excited to put on an amazing show for everyone, and is incredibly honored to be sharing the stage with the amazing Public Hearing, another mixed-voice, gender-inclusive competitive group from UW-Milwaukee!

