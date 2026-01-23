Under the Cover: Stories We're Falling For

media release: Presented in partnership with Forward Theater Company.

Join the Wisconsin Book Festival and Forward Theater Company for a celebration of romance tropes, trends, and the readers who love them. Featuring a panel of wonderful Wisconsin-based romance writers, this conversation will touch on the ways this extremely popular genre is evolving to meet the moment.

Cosmic Love at the Multiverse Hair Salon from Annie Mare is a multiverse about two women who fall in love despite living in worlds that are five months apart, as they try to find a timeline that doesn’t end in disaster.

Sleeping with the Frenemy, the third book in the riotously funny Vega Family Love Stories from Natalie Caña, finds self-assured firefighter Leo Vega trying to reignite the embers of a love gone cold.

If I Told You, I’d Have to Kiss You is a spy romance by Mae Marvel in which two former girlfriends discover they’ve secretly been working for the same intelligence agency and must race across Europe, untangle years of lies, and risk their hearts to save both the mission and their chance at real love.

Saving the Scot is a historical romance from Jennifer Rupp in which a rebellious would-be actress swaps places with her maid to escape an arranged marriage, only to fall for the infuriatingly honorable Highlander tasked with escorting her across the Atlantic.

Lazarus, Home From The War from E.H. Lupton, follows Lazarus Lenkov who's been a civilian for almost two months. After getting hit over the head with a bottle he meets a cute neurologist, Eli Sobel. Eli can't help but get drawn into the investigation surrounding the attack he stitched the man up from—despite there being bad magic afoot.

Moderated by Jen Uphoff Gray, artistic director of Forward Theater Company, and director of the upcoming World Premiere of LADY DISDAIN—a modern retelling of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING by America’s most-produced playwright, Lauren Gunderson.

This event will also feature Forward Theater actors performing a snippet or two from the upcoming show. For more about LADY DISDAIN tickets, visit www.forwardtheater.com.