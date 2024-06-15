press release:

Under Water Wonders – Pond Study

Saturday, June 15, 2024

10 a.m. – noon

Did you know that you can learn a lot about the health of a pond by looking at what critters you find living there?

Drop in to experience one of the MacKenzie Center's most popular education programs. Learn from MacKenzie naturalists about what lives in our waterways. Use dip nets to collect macroinvertebrates, and use a key to identify what you find. All materials will be provided.

Park in the Badger Den parking lot and meet naturalists at the Study Pond in the crab apple orchard.