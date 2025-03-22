media release: Blending electronic loops and samples with live instrumentation, Undercover Organism creates a sound they call electronic jam music. With influences in jam, funk, hip-hop, dub and many different styles of electronic music, UO strives on exciting the crowd with sounds they don't normally hear from a live band. Gaining more fans near and far, Undercover Organism looks to infect people looking for climactic jams layered with spectral soundscapes. From their formation in 2009, UO has always been recognized as a band that experiments with an electronic jam style that is gaining increased popularity among festival goers and music enthusiasts. Deep bass and synths are prevalent with arpeggiating backdrops, meanwhile guitars melodically rip through building to epic crescendos. Mixing live electronics with a live band, Undercover Organism has shown that it is capable of turning any place they play into a dance party. Dynamic, rhythmic, melodic, raging – it's all there. Improvisation is key with ever changing sounds, instruments and samples. Undercover Organism is constantly evolving and always finding new ways to keep the crowd moving. Engulf yourself in the electric sound waves of Undercover Organism.

$10 cover. 21+. 9pm start time.