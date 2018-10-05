Undercover Organism
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: FREE SHOW!
Come dance the night away with Milwaukee's #1 Jamtronica band, Undercover Organism!
Undercover Organism will bringing their unique Milwaukee jams to Madison for this rare treat after the Umphrey's McGee show next door. Stop on down and keep the jam going!
https://www.undercoverorganism.com/
https://www.facebook.com/UndercoverOrganism/
Info
Music