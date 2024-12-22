Underdog Holiday Gathering

media release: Join us at our new clinic for a get-together with light refreshments, last minute holiday shopping for the pet-lovers on your gift list, and pictures with Santa (for pets and humans-bring your camera or phone)! We'll have some adoptable pets in attendance, and can answer questions anyone has who may want to get more involved with Underdog in the new year! Free, family-friend event, donations welcomed.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1130539485089045