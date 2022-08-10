Underdog Pet Rescue Benefit Dinner

In partnership with Raised Grain Brewing Company, Bear & Bottle presents a one-night-only, limited seating event! Join us for a five-course Latin-inspired tasting menu with Raised Grain signature beer pairings, benefiting Underdog Pet Rescue Veterinary Service.

- MENU -

WELCOME DRINK

Bohemian Pilsner (10oz)

FIRST COURSE

Papas Rellanas with Housemade BBQ Sauce + Bulliet Spring Imperial Saison (5oz)

SECOND COURSE

Shrimp Ceviche over Housemade Tostada, with Pico de Gallo, Orange, and Microgreens + Summer Vice Hefeweizen (5oz)

THIRD COURSE

NY Strip Steak Taco with Potato, Pickled Onion, and Mango Salsa + Naked Threesome Juicy IPA (5oz)

FOURTH COURSE

Chicken Enchiladas and Mole Sauce with Mexican Rice + Te Punga American IPA (5oz)

FIFTH COURSE

Lemon Tres Leches Cake with Blueberry Sauce and Whipped Cream + Blueberry Lemon American Sour (5oz)

6 BEERS - 5 COURSES - 1 GREAT CAUSE

Limited tickets available for $55 per-person (includes 10oz welcome beer and 5oz pairing with all courses). 20% of all ticket sales will be donated to Underdog Pet Rescue.

Underdog Pet Rescue is an all-breed companion animal rescue based out of Dane County, Wisconsin. Their mission is to find permanent homes for animals in need, and to enrich lives by strengthening the connection between animals and people through community services and outreach.