Underdog Pet Rescue Fundraiser

Have a beer and play some pinball and help the Kickback support one of our favorite causes.

Sunday, March 30 (3-6 PM): Special event where $1 from every pint sold during this time will also go to Underdog Pet Rescue.

Tuesday, March 25 – Sunday, March 30: One pinball table designated for Underdog Pet Rescue, with 100% of its earnings going directly to the organization.