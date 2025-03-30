Underdog Pet Rescue Fundraiser

The Kickback, Middleton 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Have a beer and play some pinball and help the Kickback support one of our favorite causes.

Sunday, March 30 (3-6 PM): Special event where $1 from every pint sold during this time will also go to Underdog Pet Rescue.

Tuesday, March 25 – Sunday, March 30: One pinball table designated for Underdog Pet Rescue, with 100% of its earnings going directly to the organization.

