Underdog Pet Rescue Grand Opening

media release: Join us at our GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION! We are thrilled that we'll FINALLY be in our new building this fall. Come enjoy a tour of our new vet clinic and headquarters. We'll have our friends from Tito's Handmade Vodka on hand, shaking up cocktails and providing fun games and activities. We'll have light snacks and non alcoholic beverages as well. Bring the family and meet adoptable pets. Everyone is welcome!

We're so excited for our new Forever Home! We can't wait to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/489415910552786