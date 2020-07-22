ONLINE: Underrepresented Communties Historic Resources Survey

press release: The city of Madison recently completed the Underrepresented Communities Historic Resources Survey to serve as a foundation piece for its city-wide Historic Preservation Plan. The survey gathered histories related to historic sites associated with African Americans, First Nations, Latino/a, Hmong, Women, and LGBTQ communities. The survey identified 96 historic properties associated with these communities.

During the first two centuries of historic preservation legislation in the US, policies and efforts heavily emphasized the histories of people who could afford to build architecturally acclaimed buildings - wealthy, powerful, white men. In the late-nineteenth century, historic ruins of Native American cultures benefited from the protection of new federal legislation. Beginning in the 1980s, new social histories began to change how (and where) we saw historic places. In recent years, preservation policies at all levels have shifted attention to people and communities whose histories have been neglected. The city of Madison's first city-wide Historic Preservation Plan was adopted in May of this year. Part of the Plan is intended to remedy the deficiencies of past planning efforts by presenting the histories of six underrepresented communities in Madison. Jason Tish researched the histories of the LGBTQ and Hmong communities, as well as women's history. Part 2 of our series will focus on places where queer history and women's history happened in Madison.

Link to the Underrepresented Communities Historic Resources Survey

Jason is an architecture historian, and an expert in historic preservation policy. Since 1997 he's worked as a field archaeologist, documented Army Reserve properties, surveyed historic bridges, neighborhoods, and farmsteads. During his 5-year tenure as director of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation he developed three walking tours, coordinated workshops and panel discussions, and lobbied city officials on many preservation issues. He has written Madison Landmark nominations, editorials in support of historic preservation issues, and policy analyses. In 2014, he established Archetype - Historic Property Consultants, LLC to help owners of historic properties use tax credits and other financing tools. He helped write Madison's first-ever city-wide Historic Preservation Plan. Part of that plan includes social histories of communities who have traditionally been underrepresented in past planning efforts, including women, Hmong people, and the LGBTQ community.

