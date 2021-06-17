ONLINE: Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

media release: Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's; the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer's Association resources.

Join us for this informative two-part session where caregivers can learn about Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia (first 30 minutes).

Following the 30-minute presentation, there will be a discussion and Q&A session with former Governor Martin J. Schreiber, author of My Two Elaines; and Susan A. Marshall, author of Mom's Gone Missing. These two caregivers, turned authors,will share about their journeys caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia (12:00-1:00).

Registration is required. Register online or call the Alzheimer's Association at 800.272.3900. Once you register, you will receive an email with instructions to join.