RSVP for Understanding Botanical Latin: Color, Texture, Shape & Form

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Conquer plant names! Learn about the two-part botanical names, which tell a story written in Latin. The words reveal characteristics of plants, where they come from, and so much more. We will discuss basic terminology that will help you decipher what the plant names tell you about the plant. Discover the plant characteristics written into the Latin names of many plants. Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, October 22

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, October 15

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
