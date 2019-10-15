RSVP for Understanding Botanical Latin: Color, Texture, Shape & Form
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Conquer plant names! Learn about the two-part botanical names, which tell a story written in Latin. The words reveal characteristics of plants, where they come from, and so much more. We will discuss basic terminology that will help you decipher what the plant names tell you about the plant. Discover the plant characteristics written into the Latin names of many plants. Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, October 22
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, October 15
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member