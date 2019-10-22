RSVP for Understanding Botanical Latin: People & Places
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Conquer plant names! Learn about the two-part botanical names, which tell a story written in Latin. The words reveal characteristics of plants, where they come from, and so much more. We will discuss basic terminology that will help you decipher what the plant names tell you about the plant. Discover the fascinating people and places written into the Latin names of many plants. Instructor: Avery Marcott, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, October 29
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, October 22
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member