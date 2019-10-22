RSVP for Understanding Botanical Latin: People & Places

press release: Conquer plant names! Learn about the two-part botanical names, which tell a story written in Latin. The words reveal characteristics of plants, where they come from, and so much more. We will discuss basic terminology that will help you decipher what the plant names tell you about the plant. Discover the fascinating people and places written into the Latin names of many plants. Instructor: Avery Marcott, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, October 29

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, October 22

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member