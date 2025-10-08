media release: Professor Jim Cleaves (Department of Chemistry, Howard University) will present a lecture entitled “Understanding the Chemical Origins of Life” for the Fall 2025 Wisconsin Center for Origins Research (WiCOR) Lecture on Oct 8 at 7:30 PM. This event is open to the public! Learn more at: https://go.wisc.edu/wicor-lecture-fa25

Abstract:

How life began on Earth, and whether it is likely widespread in the universe, are two of science’s greatest unanswered questions. The former question became formalized in the early 20th century, and has undergone numerous revisions since. The history and current state of this question, and its implications for the likelihood of life beyond Earth, will be reviewed in this lecture.

Speaker Bio:

Henderson “Jim” Cleaves II is Professor and Chair of the Department of Chemistry at Howard University in Washington, DC. His research spans the chemistry of life’s origins, astrobiology, and complex reaction networks. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry and Biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego under the mentorship of Professor Stanley Miller, and has held research appointments at institutions including the Carnegie Institution of Washington, the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, and the Earth-Life Science Institute at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan. His scientific work focuses on prebiotic chemistry – how simple molecules on the early Earth and other worlds might have assembled into the building blocks of biology. By combining laboratory experiments, theoretical models, and collaborations across disciplines, he has sought to understand the chemical pathways that bridge the gap between geochemistry and biochemistry, contributing to a growing international dialogue on how life begins.

In addition to his research career, Cleaves is an active academic leader and science communicator. He served three terms as President of the International Society for the Study of the Origins of Life (ISSOL) has organized numerous conferences in astrobiology and prebiotic chemistry and published widely in scientific journals, and has published several popular science books and science textbooks on these topics. As a department chair at Howard University, he is committed to advancing chemical education, mentoring students, and building bridges between research and teaching. Throughout his career, Cleaves has worked to expand public understanding of the origins of life and to cultivate the next generation of scientists prepared to explore fundamental questions about our place in the Universe.

