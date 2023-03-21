Understanding Exporting and Importing

media release: We will start this seminar with how to “vet” your customer(s) (exports) or your vendor(s)(imports). During our time together we will cover the basics of documenting your shipments so the goods, coming or going, get where they need to and the appropriate entity, you or your vendor, gets paid. This part may have you teaching your vendor how to make up good documents for your import shipments that will pass U.S. Customs. We will talk about setting up a product database and what needs to be included in this database.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years.

Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and thanks to our network of 10,000+ volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at a very low cost. Learn more about SCORE.