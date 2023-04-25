Understanding Financial Statements

media release: Accounting and certainly financial statements are foreign to most small business owners. However, an understanding of both is essential to the success of your business. This course introduces you to basic accounting and how it translates to your balance sheet and income statement. Further it provides many helpful metrics to help you quickly monitor the health of your business.

Your presenter, Tom Bradley, is a degreed accountant but more importantly has used these basics to monitor performance at many companies in various industries.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years.

Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and thanks to our network of 10,000+ volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at a very low cost. Learn more about SCORE.