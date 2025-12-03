Understanding and Improving Healthcare Systems for Indigenous Peoples

media release: The American Indian and Alaskan Native (AI/AN) population faces chronically underfunded health care systems and health disparities, including life expectancy up to 8 years lower than the United States (U.S.) average, and conditions such as diabetes and deaths from unintentional injuries. AI/AN pregnant people also face higher average rates of morbidity and mortality from pregnancy-related causes than non-Hispanic white individuals. Join us for a webinar focused on solutions for healthcare disparities and innovative research to improve individual and population-level outcomes. This session features three leading experts presenting recent work on the Indian Health Service (IHS) and its association with higher-quality care for AI/AN people, Indigenous patients' experiences and recommendations for healthcare in the U.S., and evidence-based resources designed to promote culturally responsive care.

Panel:

Julia Interrante, University of Minnesota School of Public Health

Laurelle Myhra, Mino Bimaadiziwin Wellness Clinic in Minneapolis\

Melissa Lewis, University of Missouri School of Medicine