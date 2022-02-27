RSVP for Understanding Movement and Population Dynamics of Migratory Birds

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., March 3

Understanding Movement and Population Dynamics of Migratory Birds. Amber Roth, assistant professor of Forest Wildlife Management, University of Maine. Understanding how birds move through the region depends on a network of observers, researchers, and decision-makers to ensure that appropriate conservation actions are taken to alleviate threats and enhance migratory habitat. The Midwest Migration Network facilitates migration monitoring and research, improves connectivity between key stakeholders, and addresses large-scale questions about bird populations and migration. Register by February 27.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Research Symposium will take place February 17. As always, it is a free event. Registration is required for the 2022 virtual symposium.