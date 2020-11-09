ONLINE: Understanding Ozone and Lake Breeze Meteorology Using Unmanned Aerial Systems at the Lake Michigan Shoreline

media release: Speaker: Dr. Patricia Cleary (Associate Professor, Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire)

Abstract: I have been studying Lake Michigan air quality for over 10 years employing measurements via various platforms including a large building-mounted spectrometer, a ferry, an automobile and now unmanned aerial vehicles. This talk will describe the motivations for measuring ozone and meteorological variables on an unmanned aerial vehicle near the shores of Lake Michigan and data from a campaign in June 2020 to connect surface measurements to low-altitude meteorological phenomena in a shoreline environment.

