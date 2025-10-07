Understanding “The Pursuit of Happiness” in Early America

media release: What did the Founders mean by “the pursuit of happiness”—and why did they consider it essential to a thriving republic? As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, join Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, GW Law professor, and New York Times–bestselling author, for a free public lecture exploring this enduring idea at the heart of the American experiment.

The James Madison Lecture is an annual lecture series on early American history co-presented by the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Center for the Study of the American Constitution at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The Lectures honor the scholarly work of Dr. Merrill Jensen (1905-1980), an influential scholar of the American Revolution, beloved mentor, and longtime faculty member of the University of Wisconsin Department of History.

