Understanding Single Fatherhood: Parenting Experiences and Pathways to Support

media release: Single fathers are an often overlooked group of parents with distinct parenting experiences and needs for support. In this webinar, we will explore the experiences and needs of single fathers and ways to connect single fathers with resources and support that are responsive to their individual and family needs.

panelists:

Tova Walsh, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Mario Drain, Milwaukee Health Department

James Sésay, Single Fathers Network

Stacey L. Shipe, Binghamton University.