Online
Understanding Single Fatherhood: Parenting Experiences and Pathways to Support
media release: Single fathers are an often overlooked group of parents with distinct parenting experiences and needs for support. In this webinar, we will explore the experiences and needs of single fathers and ways to connect single fathers with resources and support that are responsive to their individual and family needs.
panelists:
Tova Walsh, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Mario Drain, Milwaukee Health Department
James Sésay, Single Fathers Network
Stacey L. Shipe, Binghamton University.
Info
Lectures & Seminars