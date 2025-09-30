Understanding the Cost of Housing Quality on Families and Communities

Institute for Research on Poverty panel discussion. RSVP for link.

media release: Discussion of the housing crisis in the U.S. typically focuses on the issue of supply and demand and the lack of access to affordable homes. However, housing quality, or the physical conditions and environmental surroundings of a dwelling, is an important part of the conversation that has significant impact on the health, stability, and financial well-being of people, especially in historically marginalized communities. In this webinar, we will explore how improvements in housing quality over the last several decades may not have kept pace with rising costs for low-income households, how past discriminatory policies like redlining continue to shape the physical condition of homes and neighborhoods today, and the lived experiences and behavioral aspects of housing, such as the tenants dealing with disrepair and neglect of rental properties.

Christine Ekenga, Rollins Assistant Professor of Environmental Health, Emory University

Erik Hembre, senior economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Steven Schmidt, assistant professor of sociology, Boston University