Understanding and Addressing the Rise of Vaccine Hesitancy

press release: Successes presented by immunizations are threatened — both domestically and internationally — by the rise in vaccine hesitancy. Gain insight on the importance of maintaining high levels of “community immunity,” the reasons behind this trend toward vaccine refusal, the public health impacts, and methods for trying to sustain worldwide progress in the battle against vaccine-preventable disease.

Speaker: James Conway, professor of pediatrics, UW–Madison; director, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program; director, Office of Global Health, UW–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health; associate director, Global Health Institute, UW–Madison; medical director, UW Health Immunization Program.

February 7, 1:30-2:30 PM

Fluno Center, Howard Auditorium, 601 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53715

Free and open to the public, but registration is required

https://www.uwalumni.com/ event/ghs-rise-of-vaccine- hesitancy/