Understanding Wisconsin’s Courts and Judicial Election

press release: Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin at noon on Wednesday, March 16 for the first webinar in our Fair Courts series: "Understanding Wisconsin’s Courts & Judicial Elections." This webinar is an introduction to the structure and function of Wisconsin's courts, and the importance of voting and engaging in judicial elections. For those who cannot join the live event, a recording will be available on the LWVWI website and YouTube page.

Speakers:

Judge Paul Higginbotham was appointed to the District IV of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in 2003 and was the first African-American to serve as a Wisconsin appellate court judge. He did not seek re-election and retired in 2017. Higginbotham was also elected as a Circuit Court judge in 1994 and served as the City of Madison Municipal Judge in 1992.

Professor Jolly Emrey is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Political Science Department at UW-Whitewater. Emrey is also the Director at the Center for Political Science and Public Policy Research. She received a Ph.D. in Political Science from Emory University in 2002.

Joy Cardin will moderate the discussion. Cardin is a retired Wisconsin Public Radio talk show host. She is also on the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin Board of Directors and a member of the Dane Co. League.