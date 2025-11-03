Understanding Wisconsin's Municipal and County Canvass Processes

media release: Election integrity relies on more than just casting ballots — it also depends on what happens after. In this webinar, we’ll explore Wisconsin’s municipal and county canvass processes, the transparency measures in place, and the role the public can play in observing. You’ll leave with a clearer picture of how votes are verified and confidence is built in our democratic system.

Join us on Election Hero Day (November 3, 2025) at 6:30 PM for this virtual webinar.

Speakers: