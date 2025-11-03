Online
Understanding Wisconsin's Municipal and County Canvass Processes
media release: Election integrity relies on more than just casting ballots — it also depends on what happens after. In this webinar, we’ll explore Wisconsin’s municipal and county canvass processes, the transparency measures in place, and the role the public can play in observing. You’ll leave with a clearer picture of how votes are verified and confidence is built in our democratic system.
Join us on Election Hero Day (November 3, 2025) at 6:30 PM for this virtual webinar.
Speakers:
- Michael Haas: Madison city attorney and former administrator and staff counsel of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Elena Hilby: clerk of city of Sun Prairie and former Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association President
- Lisa Tollefson: Rock County clerk