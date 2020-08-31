Understanding Your Data: Udder Health Management DHI Report

press release: Dairy farm workers can improve their understanding of mastitis by attending this webinar.

Maria Jose Fuenzalida, PhD, Extension Dane County dairy and livestock educator will lead the webinar.

Dairy farm workers and ag-professionals can learn about state programs focused on integrating on-farm and off-farm data to prevent and control rate of mastitis.

Topics will include:

• Reading and interpreting rates of intramammary infections; new, chronic, and cure rates

• Comparing your data with reference guidelines

• Mastitis inquiry

Registration is $5 USD

Space is limited to 30 participants

Registrants will receive a link to join the webinar

For help with registration call Claudia Wiederholt at 608-224-3704

To request program accommodations based on disability, contact María José Fuenzalida at 608-224-3708 or maria.fuenzalidavalenzuela@wisc.edu

Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least 10 days prior to the scheduled training.

