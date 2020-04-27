ONLINE: Understanding your Milk Quality, Reproduction and Cow Health Data

press release: Understanding your Milk Quality, Reproduction and Cow Health Data for Dairy

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension Dane County will offer a series of three video conference/workshops for agribusiness professionals and dairy farmers to understand how to read and interpret data on-farm and/or off-farm data.

Monday April 27, 2020 12:00 pm -2:00 pm Milk quality: Understand your DHIA Report and Somatic Cell Count Data by Dr. Maria Jose Fuenzalida, Dane County Extension.

Wednesday April 29, 2020 12:00 pm -2:00 pm Dairy Cow Health: Recording and Interpreting Disease Events on Your Herd by Dr. Paulo Carvalho, Bovisync.

Friday May 1, 2020 12:00 pm -2:00 pm Overview of Reproductive Management Strategies by Dr. Paul Fricke, University of Wisconsin, Department of Dairy Science.

You can register for all three video conference/workshops, or any individual one that may benefit your business

To register please visit: https://understandingdata. eventbrite.com

Registration is $5 per session. We will share a link with people who register

To request program accommodations in languages other than English, or based on disability, contact María José Fuenzalida at fuenzalida@countyofdane.com or 608-224-3708. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least 10 days prior to the scheduled training.

For help with registration contact Extension Dane County at 608-224-370. For more information visit: https://dane.extension.wisc. edu/2020/03/24/understanding- your-milk-quality- reproduction-and-cow-health- data-for-dairy/