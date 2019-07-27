Underwater Adventure Day
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:Take a deep breath and dive into a day of underwater worlds and wonders!
Activities for Small Fry (ages 0-3)
- Sea creature sensory exploration
- Bubble fun
- Exploration Station: sink or float?
- Activities for Fingerlings (ages 3 & up)
- Search for the planet’s most unusual sea creatures throughout the museum
- Make fish prints, foil fish, and merpeople
- Learn about underwater archaeology, SCUBA diving, and shipwreck photography with our friends from the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Design and test sailboats made from recycled materials
Check back for a complete schedule of activities. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last. No registration is required. Buy general admission tickets online to save time when you visit – tickets never expire!
