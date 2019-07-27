Underwater Adventure Day

to Google Calendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Take a deep breath and dive into a day of underwater worlds and wonders!

Activities for Small Fry (ages 0-3)

  • Sea creature sensory exploration
  • Bubble fun
  • Exploration Station: sink or float?
  • Activities for Fingerlings (ages 3 & up)
  • Search for the planet’s most unusual sea creatures throughout the museum
  • Make fish prints, foil fish, and merpeople
  • Learn about underwater archaeology, SCUBA diving, and shipwreck photography with our friends from the Wisconsin Historical Society
  • Design and test sailboats made from recycled materials

Check back for a complete schedule of activities. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last. No registration is required. Buy general admission tickets online to save time when you visit – tickets never expire!

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
to Google Calendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Underwater Adventure Day - 2019-07-27 10:00:00