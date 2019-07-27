Underwater Adventure Day

press release:Take a deep breath and dive into a day of underwater worlds and wonders!

Activities for Small Fry (ages 0-3)

Sea creature sensory exploration

Bubble fun

Exploration Station: sink or float?

Activities for Fingerlings (ages 3 & up)

Search for the planet’s most unusual sea creatures throughout the museum

Make fish prints, foil fish, and merpeople

Learn about underwater archaeology, SCUBA diving, and shipwreck photography with our friends from the Wisconsin Historical Society

Design and test sailboats made from recycled materials

Check back for a complete schedule of activities. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last. No registration is required. Buy general admission tickets online to save time when you visit – tickets never expire!