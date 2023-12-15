media release: Undisclosed Sims consists of some of Chicago's most creative musicians working today, with Wills McKenna (je'raf, Wills McKenna's Path) on tenor saxophone and electronics, Luke Polipnick (The Flying Luttenbachers, Abhorrent Expanse) on guitar, Andrew Scott Young (Ryley Walker, Tiger Hatchery) on electric bass, and Adam Shead (microplastique, Marilyn Crispell) on drums. Undisclosed Sims performs the ambient krautrock influenced compositions of Wills McKenna, bringing a spectrum of melodic beauty and frenetic groove to every performance.

Presented by BlueStem Jazz:

https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts:

https://audioforthearts.com/

This event is BYOB