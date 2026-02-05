Unfathomable Showscapes

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: You are invited to attend an avant-garde variety show extravaganza which is known to include some of or many of the following: 

experimental music; comedy; theater; art; improvisation; shenanigans.

The name of the show you've been invited to is: UNFATHOMABLE SHOWSCAPES with ANDRIEU & SILAS/

February 20, 21, 22, Doors at 7pm, Show at 7:30pm

Cost: Cash, Pay what you can (pass around the hat system)

Info

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books
Google Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-21 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-22 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-22 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Unfathomable Showscapes - 2026-02-22 19:30:00 ical