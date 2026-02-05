× Expand SiLas, left, and Andrieu during a past 'Unfathomable Showscapes' performance. SiLas, left, and Andrieu during a past 'Unfathomable Showscapes' performance.

media release: You are invited to attend an avant-garde variety show extravaganza which is known to include some of or many of the following:

experimental music; comedy; theater; art; improvisation; shenanigans.

The name of the show you've been invited to is: UNFATHOMABLE SHOWSCAPES with ANDRIEU & SILAS/

February 20, 21, 22, Doors at 7pm, Show at 7:30pm

Cost: Cash, Pay what you can (pass around the hat system)