Unfathomable Showscapes
Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
SiLas, left, and Andrieu during a past 'Unfathomable Showscapes' performance.
media release: You are invited to attend an avant-garde variety show extravaganza which is known to include some of or many of the following:
experimental music; comedy; theater; art; improvisation; shenanigans.
The name of the show you've been invited to is: UNFATHOMABLE SHOWSCAPES with ANDRIEU & SILAS/
February 20, 21, 22, Doors at 7pm, Show at 7:30pm
Cost: Cash, Pay what you can (pass around the hat system)