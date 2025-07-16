media release:

Join us for a free celebration of community art in the colorful Bayview neighborhood! There will be guided tours of Bayview's public art, a marketplace of teen and adult Bayview artists, live outdoor music, and a fine art print fundraiser. More details will be coming soon! Follow us on social media to get updates there.

Wednesday, July 16

Doors open at 4:00 pm

Bayview Community Center & Campus

103 La Mariposa Lane, Madison, WI 53715