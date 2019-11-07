Unified U.S. Deported Veterans Fundraiser

press release: Abandoned. Discarded. Devastated. Betrayed.

These are the words used by deported veterans to describe the country they served honorable which is in some cases is the only home they have ever known. Individual details in the hundreds of stories vary but often include minor infractions of the law common to troops reintegrating from combat or errors in the dysfunctional immigration system.

Cut off from family and friends, the original members of Unified U.S, Deported Veterans based in Tijuana, Mexico banded together in mutual support and now provides over ninety veterans help with basic needs, contact with family members and links to legal resources as well as mental and physical healthcare.

Please join Common Ground Coffeehouse, WORT community radio 89.9 FM Madison, and Veterans for Peace Clarence Kailin Chapter 25 Madison in a night of poetry by …

2016-2017 Madison Poet Laureate Oscar Mireles

readings from Long Shadows by veteran and author David Giffey

music by Vets on Frets

and much more

All donations will directly benefit Unified U.S. Deported Veterans, Chapter 182 Veterans for Peace.