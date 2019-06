UNIMA Fourth of July Picnic

press release: Please join UNIMA as we converge to celebrate the U.S. Independence Day. Bring your favorite game(s) to play with others. Kids' playground will be provided. There will be grills provided for BARBECUE. Meat provided by UNIMA. Women should kindly bring a dish to pass, while men bring drinks to share! Please note: Glasses and bottles are not allowed at this park!

SHEEHAN PARK 1115 LINNERUD DRIVE, SUN PRAIRIE, 2:00 Pm to 8:00 pm