media release: Join us for the Unincorporated Dance Lab's 3rd season performance: dis•sonance

Featuring works by Edward Salas, Erica Pinigis, Julian McKenzie, Katrina Atkin, Kendyll Hazzard, Sarah Langdon, and Tara McAninch.

With dancers Abby Frank-Taylor, Caitlyn Lamdin, Chloe Stevens, Claire Berndt, Clara Cole, Dawn Wang, Edward Salas, Erin Alberts, Eve Levi, Megan Schimke, Sarah Langdon, Stormy Gaylord, Sydney Blashe, Tara McAninch, Taylor Rosenthal, and guest Emma Potter

Show Dates & Times

Thursday, October 29 @ 7pm

Friday, October 30 @ 7pm

Saturday, October 31 @ 1pm

MYArts Sunrise Theater

Ticket prices:

Supporter (for those with the means to pay a higher ticket price to support u.DL's production costs) - $30.00

General - $20.00

Student - $15.00

Child (under 12) - $10.00

This project is supported by Dane Arts with additional funds from Diane Ballweg and the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation.