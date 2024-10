media release: Join us for the Unincorporated Dance Lab's inaugural performance.

Featuring works by Miye Bishop, Eddie Salas, Sarah Langdon, and Kendyll Hazzard

With dancers Caitlyn Lamdin, Chloe Stevens, Claire Berndt, Dawn Wang, Ellie McShane, Erin Alberts, Tara McAninch, Taylor Rosenthal, Sarah Langdon, and Sydney Blashe

Saturday, November 2nd @ 7pm; Sunday, November 3rd @ 12pm, MYArts Sunrise Theater.